Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

