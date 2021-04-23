Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. TheStreet cut Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

