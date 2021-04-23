Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.