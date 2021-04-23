Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $123,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.