Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Logitech International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.