Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

