Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,154 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:STM opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

