Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in ORIX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ORIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

