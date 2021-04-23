Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

