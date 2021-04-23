Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,361 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canon by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canon by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Canon by 1,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

