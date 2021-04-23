Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.53 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

