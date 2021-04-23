Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 14,690 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

