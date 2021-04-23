Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JD.com stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.