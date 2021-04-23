Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,383 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

