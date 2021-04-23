Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,130 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

