Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 684 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.87 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

