Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 720 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,190,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $226.73.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.