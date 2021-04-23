Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 720 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,190,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $226.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

