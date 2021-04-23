Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,659 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.