Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,285 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

