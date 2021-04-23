Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706,119 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

