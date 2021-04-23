Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $195.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $185.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

