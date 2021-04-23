Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.