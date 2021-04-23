Crown Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $18,584.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,825.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $832.61 or 0.01638179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00489445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00057804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001359 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004203 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,038,523 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

