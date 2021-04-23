Crust Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $120.26 or 0.00237596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $207.56 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

