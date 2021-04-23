Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,565 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 61,107 shares during the quarter. Cryoport accounts for 3.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.37% of Cryoport worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,009. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

