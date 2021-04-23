Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $55,560.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

