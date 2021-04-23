CryptoBonusMiles Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $5.07 million and $208,695.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00068253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00670594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.79 or 0.07934538 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

