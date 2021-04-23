Cryptonovae Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $336,103.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00272100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.00652795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.34 or 0.99647338 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.01035689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

