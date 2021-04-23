CryptoPing Trading Down 25.2% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $42.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.79 or 1.00178781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00641597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.01020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

