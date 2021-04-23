CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,689.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $501,445.54 and approximately $2,689.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00311918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.