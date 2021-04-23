CSI Compressco (CCLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

