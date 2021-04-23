CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.54. CSP shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 2,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get CSP alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

In other news, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.