CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 712.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

