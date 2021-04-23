Cube Market Cap Reaches $5.42 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Cube has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cube has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $646.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00092330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00666447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.24 or 0.08199928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

