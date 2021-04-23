Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 62,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 290,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, a financial technology company, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

