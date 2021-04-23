Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

