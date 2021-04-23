Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,770 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

