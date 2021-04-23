Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 5,425 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 1.86% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

