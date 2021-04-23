Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 26,490 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

