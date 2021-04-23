Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,375 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,610. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

