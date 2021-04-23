Cumberland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,162,000 after buying an additional 254,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,057,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,035,000 after buying an additional 71,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 95,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,958. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

