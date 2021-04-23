Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 156,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

