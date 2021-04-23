Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $34.93. 93,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,557. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

