Cumberland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $66.17. 287,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

