Cumberland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $23,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $135.48. 98,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,157. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

