Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,300 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 514,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $45.85. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

