Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 4,815 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $36.35. 213,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,126,109. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -404.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

