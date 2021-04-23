Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Cummins worth $85,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 42.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,851. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.50 and a 200-day moving average of $239.62. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

