CustomContractNetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 1,996.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $822,450.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00469299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.