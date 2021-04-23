cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $60.00 million and $586,088.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $6,000.25 or 0.11775965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.91 or 0.08146485 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.